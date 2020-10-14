Rabies Clinic success

The Heber Springs Humane Society’s drive through rabies clinic was a success and the weather was perfect. One hundred twenty eight shots, seven bordatella and seven microchips were administered by Dr. Ryan Sartin of Sartin Animal Care Clinic. This was a community service provided by HSHS and Sartin Animal Care Clinic. It was bumper to bumper ‘til 10:30 a.m. We think it helped by offering the prepay option through the Thrift Store before the event. Our next clinic will be in the Spring. Pictured: Don Coleman, Kim Speiatos, Karen Ronquest, Carolyn Clary. Ruth Gray, Grace Allen, Amy Stewart, Paula Puckett, Linda Laivins, Jen Acierno, Rose Coleman, Dr. Sartin, Amber Pruitt, Micah Helms, Jeff Puckett, and cute dog. Not pictured: Michael Swaffar.