“Arkansas Fresh Start” rent assistance program was announced by Ozark Opportunities Nov. 9. The program will provide assistance to people having trouble making rent due to COVID-19.
The program is provided by Arkansas Community Action Agencies which received a $10 million federal grant to provide rent assistance to low-to-middle-income Arkansans through the Fresh Start Housing Stabilization Program.
Income guidelines are “higher than what we are used to” at 80 percent of median income for the area, the announcement stated.
From the announcement: “Applicants apply on-line and upload any supporting documents (picture ID, pay stubs, landlord letter, etc.). We can help up to 2.5 months past due rent at fair market rent. Or if someone is homeless (includes couch surfing, double occupancy, etc.) we can pay a security deposit equal to one month’s rent and an additional 1.5 months rent to help them stabilize. This assistance is only for renters. https:// arfreshstart.com”
The Centers for Disease Control moratorium on residential evictions is slated to end in December.
