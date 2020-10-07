Sheila Varner and Eric Dorman were married July 14, 2020 at the Center Hill Baptist Church in Olive Branch, Miss. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Robert Clark.

The bride is the daughter of Clyde and Maxine Varner of Heber Springs. She is a 1990 graduate of Rose Bud High School and earned her BSEd from UCA in 1994 and MSEd from UofA Little Rock in 1998. She is currently a special education teacher at Olive Branch High School in Olive Branch, Miss.

The groom is the son of Lois Jean Dorman of Houston, Texas, and the late Ira Carl Dorman. He is a 1988 graduate of R.E.L. High School in Houston, Texas and a graduate of Houston Community College.

Sheila Varner and Eric Dorman