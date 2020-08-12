Singing in the park

Latest e-Edition
- Warrant filed in Fairfield Bay theft
- Heber Springs Schools makes plan for coming school year
- Late-night struggle leads to arrest of man wanted in Independence County
- Preparations underway for Chuckwagon Races in the age of COVID
- Sheriff's Office makes arrest for disorderly conduct, trespassing
- Hwy 25 crash claims Mount Vernon man
- Oxbows offer natural option for anglers
- Hartmann Art Exhibit at Fairfield Bay Library
- Fight, multiple reports, result in arrest
- Fairfield Bay event re-scheduled
