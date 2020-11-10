A Fairfield Bay man wanted on a parole absconder warrant was arrested Oct. 29 after reportedly getting into a fight on the side of the interstate.
An Arkansas State Police trooper wad alerted of a fight in progress at 1:12 p.m. Oct. 29 near mile marker 127 on Interstate 40, according to a probable cause affidavit.
As the trooper pulled up to the scene, the report states he saw two men “attempting to change a flat tire.”
The man who had been driving the vehicle, 33-year-old Justin P. Hoffman, was a parolee wanted on an absconder warrant.
Trooper Carey L. Earls opted to search Hoffman’s vehicle after the 33-year-old Fairfield Bay man mentioned having “paraphernalia inside a red box inside the car,” according to the report.
The officer ultimately found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and a digital scale in the box and arrested Hoffman due to the outstanding warrant along with the additional drug-related charge.
Online records show that Hoffman was formally charged Nov. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony and is scheduled to appear next on Nov. 23 for a plea and arraignment hearing.
