SEARCY — Summer Dunaway of Heber Springs is one of more than 100 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Summer 2020 during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15. These graduates were recognized alongside over 800 additional students who completed their degrees in May.
Dunaway received a Bachelor of Arts in general studies.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
