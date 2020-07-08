TUMBLING SHOALS — A Heber Springs man died after a July 2 motorcycle accident in Tumbling Shoals, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Marcus E. Barnett, 73, of Heber Springs is listed as the only victim of the single-vehicle accident.
Per the state police report, Barnett was riding a 1998 Honda southbound on Highway 25 when it left the road at 1:09 p.m. and struck a tree. Barnett was initially taken to Baptist Hospital Heber Springs.
Road conditions at the time of the accident are listed as dry. The report does not indicate if a helmet was in use.
