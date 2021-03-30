LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce the restructuring of its Arkansas Grown and Arkansas Made branded programs to offer new ways to support its Arkansas Grown and Arkansas Made members.
The Arkansas Grown and Arkansas Made logos are now available free of charge to all grower and producer members for use in their promotional material, including websites, printed materials, advertising, and banners. In past years, memberships were tiered with varying benefits and fees according to the membership level. More than 900 producers and makers are members of Arkansas Grown and Arkansas Made.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture (Department) is also introducing a new membership category, the Arkansas Grown and Arkansas Made Supporter. This membership is intended for retail companies, restaurants, and other organizations that sell Arkansas Grown and Arkansas Made products or support these programs in general. The annual membership dues for organizations with locations in-state are $250. Membership dues for organizations with locations outside of Arkansas are $500.
As an additional benefit for Arkansas Grown and Arkansas Made members and consumers, a new and enhanced website for the programs is being developed and will be launched by early summer.
“The Arkansas Grown and Arkansas Made branded programs support Arkansas agriculture, our state’s largest industry, by connecting consumers and producers and helping consumers more easily identify locally grown and made products,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.
“These changes and improvements are the result of much research and input from members and industry partners and are part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to provide effective and efficient service to Arkansas agriculture and the public. Interest in these new options has been positive, and we look forward to welcoming new members and to the programs’ continued success.”
The Department started the Arkansas Grown program in 2012 to help promote the many agricultural products that are grown here in Arkansas. In 2014, the Department launched the Arkansas Made program to encourage the purchase of locally made products and create a community of producers and buyers that call Arkansas “home.” The programs help make the critical connection between producers and consumers, promote buying locally grown and made products, and support local growers and makers. For more information about the programs or becoming a member, visit arkansasgrown.org or contact Karen Reynolds at karen .reynolds@agriculture. arkansas .gov.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation.
