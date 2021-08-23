These longterm residents of the shelter need homes. PETE has been at the shelter for three years. He was brought in by Animal Control when he was five-months-old with his siblings (Roger & Marsha). They were skinny, covered with ticks and mange. Pete is shy but would come around with a patient, loving family. He deserves to have a home of his own. Will you be that family who saves Pete?
CRYSTAL is a Pitty mix who loves people but other dogs not so much. She has a loving and loyal nature and is a beautiful young lady. She a strong for her size and needs a home without any other pets. Crystal would love to meet you. Perhaps you could come help with her leash training.
BEAR is a four-year-old yellow lab mix. He's been here since February of last year when he was surrendered because his family was allergic. He would make a great farm dog or even a couch potato. He's aggressive when in his kennel but does fine when outside. He gets along with most dogs, but not all, so might do better as an only pet. He loves to play catch. He would make a great jogging partner. Bear would love to meet you.
All of these beauties would love to meet you and their adoption fees have been reduced. Go to our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com and fill out an application. Shelter wish List: dog/cat food, large & tall trash bags, disinfectant wipes, puppy pads, copy paper, volunteers for thrift store and shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.