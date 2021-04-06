MOUNTAIN VIEW — A low-cost spay/neuter clinic will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 23, 24 and 25, at the Stone County Fairgrounds, located at 210 Warren St. in Mountain View.
Animals from the following counties are welcome: Baxter, Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Searcy, Sharp, Stone and Van Buren.
Beginning Wednesday, April 7, call 870-214-2156 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for an appointment. Fees will be $35 for dogs and $25 for cats. Fees are payable with cash only.
Included are spay or neuter, rabies shot and medications for aftercare. Annual vaccines are an additional $5.
The event is sponsored by Spay Arkansas, Lucky Day Animal Rescue of Colorado, Colorado Animal Rescue Express and the Stone County Humane Society.
