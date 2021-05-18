Heber Springs, AR (72543)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.