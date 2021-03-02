Heber Springs City Council gave Mack’s Fish House at 559 Wilburn Road, the green light to apply for a private club permit from the Alcoholic Control Board. This will let the restaurant join the ranks of other clubs and several Tex-Mex eateries in town, by adding alcoholic beverages to the menu.
While Cleburne County remains dry, neighboring Van Buren County voters recently voted to “go wet” allowing alcohol sales within the county.
While private club licenses have been the “wink and nod” acceptance of alcohol in dry counties, more local governments are eyeing the economic impacts from the private club licensed businesses, as well as, the state’s budding medical marijuana industry.
After decades as a dry county, Van Buren County has its first in-county store selling beer and wine this week. The business, Craven Foods, is on Hwy. 16 in Fairfield Bay.
Owner and manager Jimmy Craven had applied for a beer and wine sales permit as soon as it was possible after the county passed a “wet” vote in the November election.
As part of the going wet process, Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control will grant permits for two liquor stores in the county, the application process currently underway. Liquor store license is a drawn-out and competitive process, with granting of licenses not expected until later in the year. Applications are currently being accepted for beer and wine sales.
Van Buren County voters took the county “dry” in the 1940s.
