Compiled from Heber Springs Police Department reports
A 24-year-old man accused of looking through a pornographic magazine in front of the Meat Hook faces several felony charges after police reportedly found out he had stolen mail and various credit cards.
Jaylen Michael Green was formally charged March 2 in Cleburne County Circuit Court with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class D felony; criminal trespass of a vehicle or occupiable structure, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor; following the Jan. 26 incident.
Authorities were called out around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26 to the Meat Hook because Green was “acting erratically and reading a porno magazine in front of [the] store,” according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Green.
Green attempted to avoid police by “going in between nearby storage units” and also threw down his jacket before the responding officers caught up with him, the report states.
Once the officers caught up to him, Green reportedly handed over “a stack of cards wrapped in a rubber band” instead of his ID. The 24-year-old also admitted he knew officers approached him because he had been looking through a pornographic magazine in front of the Meat Hook. According to the report, Green also held up the magazine in question and also asked the responding officers if they wanted to look through the magazine.
“At that time, Mr. Green was placed in handcuffs due to him being in possession of the cards, being in public under the influence, and flashing his porno magazine in public,” the affidavit reads in part.
Authorities searched Green after he was handcuffed and found mail that appeared to belong to a nearby business, the report states. The owner of the Vintage Market later confirmed he’d never received the mail officers confiscated from Green.
According to the affidavit, police also found a suspected meth pipe and methamphetamine in Green’s jacket.
Additional charges regarding the various credit cards Green had could be filed against him at a later time, the report states. A Cleburne County judge has since issued a $25,000 bond against Green regarding the aforementioned case.
