(Compiled from Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and Heber Springs Police Department reports.)
Authorities arrested a Cleburne County couple’s 37-year-old son after the man reportedly threatened to kill them and broke into their Warren Mountain Road residence on Dec. 22.
Joshua E. Samis was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony; breaking or entering, a Class D felony; first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony; resisting arrest; a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor; following the Dec. 22 incident.
According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Samis, sheriff’s deputies initially were called to a residence on Warren Mountain Road on the night in question regarding a domestic dispute. The person who called police “stated that they also heard gunshots as well.”
As deputies pulled up to the residence in question, Samis and a woman were walking down the driveway. The two were ordered “to get on the ground with their arms out to their sides.” The report states the woman complied while Samis “just went to his knees.”
Once Samis was handcuffed, the 37-year-old’s mother approached police saying Samis was upset with her because there were bed bugs at her home. Samis had called the Department of Human Services against his mother and was “upset because they offered to help instead of doing more.”
The woman told police her son “became irate” and eventually “kicked in the door to her home.” Samis reportedly took a rifle from the home and claimed he shot at his parents’ home. The 37-year-old had also threatened to kill his parents that night.
A $20,000 bond was imposed against Samis following the incident, according to court documents.
Traffic stop leads to 1 arrest
A Bald Knob resident was arrested on drug charges in January after police reportedly found a meth pipe and other paraphernalia in his vehicle.
Eric Wayne Cantrell, 28, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and was also cited for driving on a suspended license; following a Jan. 10 traffic stop.
Officer Brandon Mills pulled over Cantrell just before 4:20 a.m. on the morning in question because it appeared the tags on his vehicle were expired, according to a probable cause affidavit.
According to the report, Cantrell told the officer his driver’s license was suspended and also gave the officer permission to search his vehicle. During the search, the report states the officer found a glass methamphetamine pipe under the driver’s seat. The officer also found several more meth pipes, some straws, a spoon with methamphetamine residue on it and “a small amount” of marijuana.
“Cantrell admitted that all the contraband found in the car belonged to him,” the affidavit reads in part.
