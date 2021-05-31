Arkansas State University-Beebe is proud to announce the launch of a new program leading to a Certificate of Proficiency and/or Technical Certificate in Marine Technology at the Heber Springs campus.
With support from Yamaha Motor Corporation and local marine and power sports industry partners, ASU-Beebe will recruit and train students to become Marine Technicians well versed in all aspects of marine technology to include the maintenance and repair of in-board and out-board boat motors, marine electronics, boat hulls, rigging, and marina operations.
“We are excited to work with Yamaha Motor Corporation and area industry partners to bring a needed and relevant training program where students can learn and prepare for lucrative careers in the marine industry.” said Dr. Jason Goodner, Vice Chancellor for Academics.
Students will be able to earn a 9-credit hour, one semester, Certificate of Proficiency or a 30-credit hour, two semester, Technical Certificate. The program will be housed at the ASU-Beebe Heber Springs Campus-Latimer Center. This location was selected based on the marina industry in the Heber Springs area.
Individuals interested in a career in marine technology can get more information by visiting http://www.asub.edu/marine-technology or by calling 501-207-6229.
