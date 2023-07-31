Jordan Massey of Heber Springs was recently awarded a Cleburne County Cares Vocational-Technical Scholarship to attend ASU-Heber Springs to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Jordan is the daughter of Steve and Jo Early of Heber Springs and a 2023 graduate of Rose Bud High School. She was a basketball player and enjoys swimming and hanging out with her Mom. She plans to continue her education and become a Registered Nurse.
Massey awarded Cleburne County Cares scholarship
- By The Heber Springs Sun Times
