Approximately two years after the state’s first dispensary opened for business, Arkansas’ medical marijuana market recently surpassed 50,000 pounds in overall sales. In total, Arkansans have spent $338.5 million to obtain 50,085 pounds of medical marijuana.
There are currently 33 dispensaries in operation throughout Arkansas with five that are working toward opening for business (38 dispensaries have been licensed). The five working toward opening are 3J Investments (Lamar), Natural Root Wellness (Fayetteville), Pine Bluff Agriceuticals (Pine Bluff, approved to open by ABC, will open this month), Missco Cannabis (Jonesboro) and Natures Herbs and Wellness (Pine Bluff).
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 77,673 active patient cards.
Total medical marijuana sales through June 14:
Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, 2019, the company sold 3,311.22 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, 2019, the company sold 4,238.69 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the company sold 1,025.83 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, 2019, the company sold 617.00 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Native Green Hensley (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, the company sold 2,164.12 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, 2019, the company sold 2,286.86 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, the company sold 5,374.92 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, the company sold 2,882.54 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, the company sold 3,272.23 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, the company sold 3,009.68 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, the company sold 2,615.34 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, the company sold 2,657.50 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, the company sold 919.60 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, the company sold 2,208.09 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, the company sold 817.97 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, the company sold 304.53 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, the company sold 2,746.62 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Capital City Medicinals (Little Rock) opened on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, the company sold 604.25 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, the company sold 660.28 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5, 2020, the company sold 922.63 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17, 2020, the company sold 3,475.65 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27, 2020, the company sold 326.00 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1, 2020, the company sold 851.76 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4, 2020, the company sold 244.71 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16, 2020, the company sold 190.99 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17, 2020, the company sold 334.59 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on Aug. 3, 2020, the company sold 295.18 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on Aug. 7, 2020, the company sold 247.49 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis) opened on Aug. 26, 2020, the company sold 144.93 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff) opened on Oct. 9, 2020, the company sold 708.66 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Zen Leaf (El Dorado) opened on Oct. 22, 2020, the company sold 258.79 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Spring River Dispensary (Hardy) opened on Jan. 7, 2021, the company sold 276.29 pounds of medical marijuana.
Since Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock) opened on May, 6, 2021, the company sold 90.40 pounds of medical marijuana.
Combined, this is more than 50,085 pounds and $338 million in total sales.
