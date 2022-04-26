Heber Springs Eye Care Center is announcing the departure of Dr. Winn Meredith. Dr. Meredith and his wife Alley moved to Heber Springs nearly six years ago. He has been a wonderful addition to the clinic and the area. Winn, Alley, and their three-year-old twin daughters are relocating back home to Mountain Home. He will continue to care for his patients through the month of June. Please feel free to stop by the office and wish him well.
“Come this July my wife and I will be moving and joining a practice in Mountain Home, AR. The move will bring us closer to our family, which will benefit not only us but our children. Thank you for your loyalty and trusting me with your eye care. It has been a true joy getting to know you all. Heber Springs Eye Care and this community will always have a special place in my heart.”
Regarding Dr. Meredith, Dr. Joe Sugg had this to say: “Dr. Meredith has done an excellent job in his near six years here at the office. He’s a great eye doctor and person, and the Mountain Home area is fortunate to have both Winn and Alley coming their way. I have had the pleasure of witnessing the Meredith family get established and grow here in Heber Springs. I certainly wish them the best moving forward.”
Look for an announcement very soon regarding a new Optometrist who will be starting at Heber Springs Eye Care Center this July.
