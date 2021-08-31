YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 23, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Vaughn Olivo, from Beebe, Arkansas, and Gunners Mate 3rd Class John Rameta, from Tampa, Florida, stand watch on the focsle as Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) gets underway to support MALABAR 2021 and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. Barry is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF 71)/ Destroyer Squadron 15 (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.