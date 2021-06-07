The Independence Quorum Court met in a special session Thursday afternoon to accept a bid for the Big Creek Bridge project near Floral, which will revitalize the connection between Independence and Cleburne counties.
The quorum court meeting scheduled for June was rescheduled for July, but then this came up, so Independence County Judge Robert Griffin called a special meeting.
Four Arkansas-based companies bid on the project. Seagraves Construction out of Pocahontas was the lowest bid at $1,582,440. The second-lowest bid was $2,725,070.
The funding for the project is being provided by a grant from the Economic Development Administration and local funds. Griffin said the county will take care of dirt work and deconstruction of the existing structure, which will knock $156,000 off that amount.
“We are entering a period of inflationary trends and supply difficulties,” Griffin explained.
“I felt it was of utmost importance to expedite the approval of this project due to unprecedented economic conditions. We are very blessed,” Griffin said.
The structure will be concrete and work should commence promptly.
Seagraves Construction is currently working on a Center Grove Road bridge and has constructed a bridge on Johnson Hollow Road in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.