Active communities are healthy communities, and a new bridge on the Sulphur Creek Trail system gives bicyclists and pedestrians a new, very pleasant way to get their steps in, while enjoying the beauty of nature. Property owners Joe Julian along with Maggie and Robert Douglas, let workers cross their properties to do the foundation work for the bridge in April and install the bridge in July. This saved a considerable amount of money for the city.
The pre-fabricated steel bridge is 8 foot wide by 80 feet long. It was fabricated by Bridge Brothers and installed by a four-man crew from Thompson Construction Services out of Greenbrier.
“We are a small family owned business and family is important to us. We are excited to have been a part of a project that provides a free environment for families to spend time together and enjoy God’s creation,” said Heath Thompson, of Thompson Construction Services.
While the trail system itself is several miles long, the new bridge is over by the Cleburne County Fairgrounds. It winds along pastures but there is plenty of hardwood shade.
