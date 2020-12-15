Maybe Heber Springs doesn’t need another fire station, but they do need a new central facility that can be ready 24/7 by housing firefighters overnight in a central location that gives them adequate response time.
Heber Springs Fire Department Chief Jason Robitaille explained to the council that from the top of the mountain to Dam Site Park is a 10-minute response time. At Station 2, anything past city hall towards Eden Isle is a six-minute response time.
Fires double size every minute, and for every minute a person doesn’t receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), their chances for survival decrease by ten percent.
Robitaille thinks about that. He thinks about the nursing home, where there is 100 elderly people who can’t walk and what would happen if there was a fire there, and the time it would take to get them all out.
Ideally the new fire department would be somewhere in the area between Spring Park, Second Street, and where it is now by city hall.
The current central fire station currently is about 600 square feet. There’s no shower to wash off contamination they might encounter while doing their work. No place to wash off blood from a wreck or feces from helping an elderly shut-in off the floor. There is a shower in the building that is leased out Survival Flight, but six people work out of that facility already.
There is no kitchen in the central fire station. Firefighters who are on duty have to have food delivered or go out to bring something back. They eat on television trays.
In the past, volunteer fire departments that would send out calls over the airwaves and volunteers would make their way to the fire department to head out to the fire. When there’s all-volunteer fire fighters there’s no guarantee they won’t all be out duck hunting or deer hunting at the same time.
Having housed firefighters keeps the Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating for Heber Springs at a three. ISO ratings are used to calculate homeowner insurance rates. To keep those rates low, the fire department needs facilities that can house fire fighters 24/7 in a central location.
Having adequate facilities would provide a central location where all first responders could spearhead operations, and provide a training ground for high school students and college students who are interested in pursuing a first-responder career pathway.
Firefighters can’t make the community safer if they don’t have the basics to be ready.
