Just when you thought Kia had a full stable of crossovers out comes another with the U.S. launch of the Seltos – a sub-compact that could hit the sweet spot for niche consumers looking for value and style in a smaller package.
The rush to produce more SUVs predictably comes after many domestic sedans were slashed in favor of higher-perched and larger SUVs. The 2021 model slots between the company’s entry level Soul and Sportage and it will target young families looking for a roomy cabin.
Pros:
Available turbo power
Upscale interior
Terrific warranty
Cons:
Front seats lack bolstering
No U.S. parts
Base model lacks safety gear
The new Seltos is offered in four trim levels: LX ($23,110), S ($23,110), EX ($26,410) and SX ($29,010) each available with front or all-wheel-drive. You can choose from two four-cylinder engines – 146 horsepower non turbo and a 1.6-liter turbo with 175 hp.
The smaller engine is mated with a continuously variable transmission while the turbo gets a seven-speed automatic. Neither are particularly robust although there is adequate power for around town and mild highway travel.
Our tester for the week was the SX turbo, a starbright yellow with black roof exterior loaded with options and delivered for $29,485. We recommend this trim over the others for its comparatively low price including extensive safety technology and hefty cargo space for half the cost of high-end SUVs.
You could argue the Soul costs less and has a lot of the same options but we believe the Soul’s offbeat design and light cargo are turn offs for some looking for more than basic transportation.
We were pleasantly surprised with the ease in handling and stability on the road thanks to
all-wheel-drive torque vectoring, a system that controls how power is disbursed to each wheel while keeping full traction on all four corners.
There is also a center lock that keeps left and right wheels spinning at the same speed. It is particularly useful in rough terrain while off-roading, something the Seltos is geared for with seven inches of ground clearance, skid plates, downhill braking and hill start assist.
While the Seltos is a little slow off the line it manages to get up to highway speeds in under eight seconds. Its linear acceleration is smooth enough as it goes through the gears however passing maneuvers are not its strong point.
The interior is a bright spot for the Seltos and, in upper trim levels, it includes padded armrests, a 10-way driver seat adjustment, USB charge ports, smartphone recharging pad, leatherette surfaces, remote start, a Bose premium audio system, a 10.2 5-inch touchscreen with 7-inch digital instrument panel for a customized look.
Add in 18-inch alloys, roof rails and fog lamps and you have a small but aggressive-looking sub compact.
The Seltos is based on parent company’s Hyundai Kona. Other rivals include the Toyota C-HR and Nissan Kicks.
Overall, we give high marks to the Seltos citing its extensive driver assist technology, good looks and roomy cabin.
