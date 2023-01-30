New manager and board member at HSHS

Claudine Schofer has been promoted to Humane Society Thrift Store Manager/Board Member replacing Ruth Gray who had to step down due to family illnesses.
Claudine and her husband, Josh, moved to Heber Springs from Simpsonville, South Carolina a little over two years ago with their fur baby, Peppy. They are currently renovating a house they purchased in Heber. They love living and exploring in this charming town and are finding new ways to help the community. They both love helping those that can’t help themselves thus becoming volunteers at the Humane Society Thrift Store.
Claudine stated, “I have worked for Fortune 500 companies as well as small family owned businesses. One of my favorite positions was working for a non-profit prevention and diversion program. It’s mission was to engage communities and strengthened families and protect children. The company believed that everyone has a part and every part makes a difference. I believe that as well, and I am putting that belief to use with the Heber Springs Humane Society Thrift Store. Help me feel Ruth shoes by coming down to the thrift store and buying or donating. The Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and all proceeds go to supporting our animals.” Join the Heber Springs Humane Society board in welcoming Claudine.
