This new Mercedes SUV brings unique options to the table. For starters, it is one of the more affordable set of wheels with the company’s emblem out front.
From there you can dress it with third row seating and a plethora of options however prices go north in a hurry and you may find yourself looking elsewhere.
The GLB 250 stables between the GLA and GLC class but more closely resembles the stately GLE for those who follow Mercedes speak.
Pros:
Attractive styling
Posh interior
Spacious cargo
Cons:
Infotainment system lacking
Pencil gear stick
Sub-sporty
There is just one engine available and the 2.0-liter inline turbo four cylinder is up for the challenge. For around town driving and highway use, we found the GLB250 to be powerful with its smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic.
And there is just one trim level at $38,590 delivered. All-wheel-drive adds $2,000 and from there hold your breathe. Our decked-out model stickered at $57,475.
Mercedes says the GLB250 will make the zero to 60 mile-per-hour sprint in 6.9 seconds although we were unable to match that number. Repeated runs with our all-wheel-drive tester recorded 7.8 seconds although the front wheel drive version may improve on that.
Since the engine and drivetrain are unchanged, we think a wise shopper can select between nine individual and seven option packages and come away with a personalized chariot while not breaking the bank.
For example, we doubt you would miss a sunroof, Burmester sound system, surround view, ambient or exterior lighting. Instead add in a few extras such as 20-inch black alloy wheels, digital instrument cluster, adjustable-suspension and safety gear for thousands less.
We do take issue with the latter safety gear optioned when so many rivals include this life-saving equipment standard. Many cars today come off the assembly line with blind spot monitors, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic and pedestrian alerts and emergency braking included. Instead it is a $2,250 driver assistance package.
A race-inspired AMG package may be available soon however its price could be prohibitive for GLB250 consumers looking for value in a compact crossover. If you want the look only without any hardware it will add $2,240.
Inside the GLB250 is draped in luxurious appointments including lumbar support with form-fitting seats, contemporary looking rotary air vents, and a touchscreen that is neatly tucked under the dashboard and away from sun glare found in rivals.
The center console is wide with cubby holes for stuff and a dual padded cover for larger items. Touch controls for driving modes, radio and phone are mounted to either side of a mouse-like pad that we found less than intuitive.
We would prefer a console-mounted gear shift instead of a stalk-mounted small lever that is obstructed from view.
The ride is smooth and cabin noise minimal in highway travel. Braking is strong and steering precise as you would expect from a Mercedes. Rivals include the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.
