The Heber Springs Humane Society Thrift Shop, 104 S. 4th St., will have a new sign over the store soon. Along with new signage, they have a new presence on Facebook. Search for: Heber Springs Humane Society Thrift Shop. There you’ll see some of their online offerings, many of which are too large to fit into the cozy space of the thrift shop. A quick glance of the page shows a tidy set of bunk beds and a heavy green-marble topped coffee table, The page also features some of the hidden gems inside the store such as jewel tone pageant gowns, and accessories. Pick up next week’s edition of The Heber Springs Sun Times for another story about the real hidden gems of the store (the volunteers) and a narrative of our expedition inside.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.