The Heber Springs Humane Society Thrift Shop, 104 S. 4th St., will have a new sign over the store soon. Along with new signage, they have a new presence on Facebook. Search for: Heber Springs Humane Society Thrift Shop. There you’ll see some of their online offerings, many of which are too large to fit into the cozy space of the thrift shop. A quick glance of the page shows a tidy set of bunk beds and a heavy green-marble topped coffee table, The page also features some of the hidden gems inside the store such as jewel tone pageant gowns, and accessories. Pick up next week’s edition of The Heber Springs Sun Times for another story about the real hidden gems of the store (the volunteers) and a narrative of our expedition inside.
New sign, big bargains, good cause
- By Sara Greene sgreene@guardonline.com
