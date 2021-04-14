Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.