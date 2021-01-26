LITTLE ROCK — A total of 175 Arkansas school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, down from 201 a week ago, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday. Of those districts, 22 have 14-day COVID-19 infection rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or more than 1 percent of local residents, down from 54 districts last week.
ACHI identified school districts with high infection rates by analyzing data received Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of the school districts and are not specific to school employees and students. Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.
As of last Monday, the following 175 school districts had a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over the previous 14 days. Six school districts, were added to the list this week, and 169 remained on the list including Batesville, Cave City, Cedar Ridge, Concord, Midland ,and Southside districts.
ACHI identifies districts with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the “red zone” and districts with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the “purple zone.” The districts are shaded in these colors on the school district map on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page at achi.net/covid19.
Rates of new known infections in school districts across the state, as well as counts of cumulative and new infections, are tracked on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page. Rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five infections, to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers .ACHI is a nonpartisan, independent health policy center that serves as a catalyst for improving the health of all Arkansans through evidence-based research, public issue advocacy, and collaborative program development.
