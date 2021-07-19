This year the Old Soldier’s Reunion will be held at Spring Park in Heber Springs, from Thursday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug7 . The parade will go from Harp’s parking lot to Spring Park. Float line up starts at 5:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 6 p.m. For more information or to enter a float in the parade contest contact The American Legion Post 64 at (501) 362-9979, and for the Beauty Pageant contact Lawrie Music at (847) 612-2328.
On Thursday right after the parade, there will be a character contest for kids, and a karaoke/talent contest at the amphitheater. At 7 p.m. Friday there will be a band concert. And at 11 a.m. Saturday, the children’s beauty pageant will be held, with registration at 10 a.m. There will be an adult beauty pageant at 6 p.m., with registration at 5 p.m. The American Legion Honor Guard of Saxton-Willis Post 64 will be posting Colors at 6 p.m., immediately preceding the pageant.
