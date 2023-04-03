Operation Blessing to serve hot meals in Wynne

The Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, has deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team to Wynne and will be serving free hot meals to the community starting today.
Operation Blessing has set up a base of operations at the Tabernacle of Faith New Testament Church, located at 706 W Union Ave in Wynne. Operation Blessing will also serve breakfast (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.), lunch (noon to 2 p.m.) and dinner (5 to 7 p.m.) every day (except Sunday) during the deployment.
Operation Blessing’s U.S. Disaster Relief Team is also currently deployed in Mississippi, helping residents to recover from a tornado that killed more than two dozen people and damaged countless homes. Operation Blessing is coordinating volunteers daily to help residents clear debris and recover belongings, in addition to distributing truckloads of relief supplies to partner organizations throughout the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.