Members of the Heber Springs Water Department recently attended an Operator’s Expo at the Arkansas Rural Water Association in Lonoke. The event includes various vendors, utilities, ARWA staff, and various competitions such as pipe toss, meter toss, repairing water leaks, and picking up a golf ball with a mini track, Attendees also learned about chlorinators and cellular metering. The staff received continuing education credit hours that required for water and wastewater licenses,

