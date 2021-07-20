Members of the Heber Springs Water Department recently attended an Operator’s Expo at the Arkansas Rural Water Association in Lonoke. The event includes various vendors, utilities, ARWA staff, and various competitions such as pipe toss, meter toss, repairing water leaks, and picking up a golf ball with a mini track, Attendees also learned about chlorinators and cellular metering. The staff received continuing education credit hours that required for water and wastewater licenses,
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Warrant issued for suspect in hit and run
- Hutchinson to speak in Heber Springs next week
- Search warrant in Bee Branch find stolen ATV, truck, 17 firearms
- Holmes set to retire as County Judge
- Brown announces re-election bid
- Babb bonds out, meth abounds
- Cattlemen's tradeshow scheduled in Hot Springs
- City to add cruiser, two positions to police department
- Old Soldier's Reunion set Aug.5-7
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
70°
Clear
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 70°
- Heat Index: 70°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 70°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:08:40 AM
- Sunset: 08:20:23 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Mostly sunny skies. High 89F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.