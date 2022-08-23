Kandace Davis Osburn was recently awarded a scholarship through the Cleburne County Cares (CCC) Vocational-Technical Program to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She was a 2018 graduate of Rose Bud High School and earned a Technical Certificate in Pre-Health Care Studies, Certificate of General Studies, Associate of Science in Health Sciences, Associate of Science in Liberal Arts, and Sciences from ASU-Beebe in 2020.
Kandace is married to Xavier Osburn who is a Paramedic with NorthStar in Searcy. She plans to continue her nursing education by becoming a Registered Nurse (RN).
Cleburne County Cares (CCC) is now in addition to graduating seniors is offering our scholarships to other qualified residents (age 25 to 35) of Cleburne County. Please apply at the CCC Food Pantry. Scholarships are up to $1,500 per semester to any school in Arkansas.
