LITTLE ROCK — On June 22, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission (ANRC) approved $702,318,258 in funding for 122 water and wastewater projects serving more than 1,253,000 Arkansans, including Cleburne County. This is the largest allocation of funds awarded for water and wastewater in the state of Arkansas to date
“Water and wastewater infrastructure systems are critically important to the everyday lives of every Arkansan. The Department of Agriculture and the Natural Resources Commission are pleased to have approved a record level of funding for 122 water and wastewater projects that will serve over one-third of our state’s population,” said Wes Ward, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture.
The ANRC approves and provides financial assistance to eligible Arkansas entities from five different programs through loans, loans with principal forgiveness, and grants. A total of $633,138,145 was provided in loans, $68,957,100 in loans with principal forgiveness, and $223,013 in grants.
In addition to project funding, the ANRC approved two grants to the Arkansas Rural Water Association, totaling $190,000, to provide technical assistance to communities for water and wastewater infrastructure across the state. The Commission also approved a $43 million General Obligation Bond Series Resolution, conservation district board appointments, and $1.2 million in funding to conservation districts.
