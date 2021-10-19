Justin Baeder won the highest bid on the silent auction for the 5-hour pontoon rental donated by the Dam Site Marina. Justin is from Seattle, Washington but relocated to Heber Springs 9 years ago. His wife and daughter, Amy and Vivienne, won blue ribbons in their age group at HSHS Paws at the Beach. It was a family of winners. Justin said the whole family would be hitting the lake soon.

Pontoon cruise winner