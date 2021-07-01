Arkansas Farm Bureau announced that it has received a limited statewide depredation permit for black vultures to aid Arkansas livestock producers.
The permits, available by application no later than Dec. 31, allow for three “takes” where black vultures are harming livestock. Arkansas Farm Bureau was granted a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) permit in May of this year that permits the “taking” of 500 black vultures.
“For many years, Farm Bureau leadership and our members have recognized the presence and impacts of black vultures on livestock farms across the state,” said John Bailey, Director Commodity and Regulatory Affairs at Arkansas Farm Bureau. “Arkansas Farm Bureau applied for this permit through USFWS to expedite a solution for Arkansas producers in need.”
The Migratory Bird Depredation Permit is a federal permit, and all livestock producers applying for and receiving approval of an Arkansas Farm Bureau Livestock Protection Depredation Sub-Permit will be required to follow all USFWS Migratory Bird Depredation Permit rules and regulations. This program allows for “taking” of black vultures only. No other protected migratory bird species is authorized to be taken under this program.
Arkansas livestock producers interested in attaining a permit should submit an application on Arkansas Farm Bureau website at www.arfb.com/blackvultures. Applications must be fully completed by the livestock producer for consideration. Applications will be reviewed within two business days of receipt.
