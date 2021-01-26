Gaylene is a female Garfield look-alike with two adorable 4-month-old kittens that look just like her. Buster and Evelyn need forever homes too but if you are interested in other colors, the Heber Springs Humane Society has them: long or short hair, young and mature, all wanting to be adopted. During the last few months on occasion, the shelter has have housed more cats than dogs. This may be a first to have more cats than dogs but Petsmart in Conway has been wonderful in getting our felines homes. If you are interested in a cat, kitten, puppy, or dog contact davi dianne@suddenlink.net. To volunteer at the shelter to walk dogs, contact contact Michael Swaffar at shelter). Donations of dog/cat food, monetary donations, cleaning supplies are appreciated. Foster families are always needed as well.
