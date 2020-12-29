Got another fleece blanket for Christmas? Before stashing it away, consider donating to the Heber Springs Humane Society. Dogs and cats at the facility are looking for homes, but they have a long list of needs while there.
Besides blankets, the Heber Springs Humane Society is always needing donations of cat and dog food, and treats, along with bleach and paper towels to help keep their facilities clean. Monetary donations are welcomed as well to help offset costs. Currently they have a cat who was found with its head stuck in an applesauce jar, and Taurus, a young, tri-color hound mix with a docked-tail found wandering around the Corps of Engineer’s JFK Park.
According to the Better Business Bureau, animal rescue organizations nationwide have had to cancel in-person adoption events and many of their fundraising events. To schedule a visit to the shelter email davidianne @suddenlink.net, and they’ll arrange a meet and greet with any of the homeless pets, or call (501) 362-7322.
Beside adoptive families, the society is always looking for foster families to give these pets one-on-one attention. The BBB says with some people facing increased time at home during the pandemic, fostering a pet can help assuage feelings of loneliness, uselessness, and uncertainty.
One way some families enjoy supporting their local animal shelters is requesting pet food and treats in lieu of traditional gifts for a birthday or other special occasion, and then donate those items.
Sometimes as people face greater economic pressures, whether it is a loss of job, having to work more hours, or move, often pets are the family member that get left behind. In the month of November, the Heber Springs Humane Society took in 20 animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.