Pet of the Week: Joseph

Joseph

 The Heber Springs Humane Society

Meet Joseph. He’s a senior dog and been at the shelter a long time. A handsome shepherd mix in good health. His bio reads “I may be overlooked because I am quiet and just stand there looking so sad. I do have one bad habit, I don’t care for other dogs, but maybe I could adjust. I need a home. I’m sponsored so my adoption fee is reduced to hardly nothing. Please come see me.” To make an appointment contact davidianne@suddenlink.net for a meet and greet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.