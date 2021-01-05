Meet Joseph. He’s a senior dog and been at the shelter a long time. A handsome shepherd mix in good health. His bio reads “I may be overlooked because I am quiet and just stand there looking so sad. I do have one bad habit, I don’t care for other dogs, but maybe I could adjust. I need a home. I’m sponsored so my adoption fee is reduced to hardly nothing. Please come see me.” To make an appointment contact davidianne@suddenlink.net for a meet and greet.
