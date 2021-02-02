Dirk

Dirl

 Submitted photo

Hi, my name is Dirk and I’m at the Heber Springs Shelter looking for a furever home. I’m only two and have been here since October of last year. My previous owner couldn’t afford to keep me but said I was a great dog, housebroken and I get along with other animals, and people including children. What else could you ask for except I’m also very smart and anxious to learn new things. I heard the shelter manager say I was a very good dog and would make an excellent member of a new family. As you can see I’m a handsome fellow. Black and white lab mix with a little boxer. Can you consider adopting me or perhaps fostering. For a meet and greet contact davidianne@suddenlink.net Shelter Wish List: dog/cat food, volunteers, fosters, dawn detergent, paper towels, bleach, gift cards, etc.

