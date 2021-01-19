Zeus is a young, male pitty-mix who is very handsome. He’s imposing in his looks, but is a sweetheart and would make a great family companion. He’s great with men and women and other dogs. He walks on a leash very friendly with an easygoing personality. To arrange a meet and greet with Zeus contact davidianne@suddenlink. net. Although the shelter is closed we do see people by appointment. We have lots of cats and dogs who need loving homes. Also we need volunteers to walk and socialize our homeless animals plus fosters. Our Facebook page has been hacked. We are doing our best to correct this but right now davidianne@suddenlink.net is our only source of communication. Stay safe and wear your mask Don’t forget about other ways to support the animals at the shelter such as by providing dog food, cat food, Dawn dish soap, paper towels, wet cat food, pet treats, and pet toys.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- White County man leads deputies on chase
- Full agenda ahead for city council
- Adoptable Pet of Week
- Quitman teen charged with murder, accused of killing mother
- Woman attacks husband with hammer
- Quitman; West Side set to host State tournaments
- Riddle, Stone lead Heber Springs past Clarksville
- Andy Chisum named new superintendent at Mayflower
- School safest option for many
- Court returns to business with new faces
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
40°
Rain Shower
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 40°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:14:07 AM
- Sunset: 05:26:13 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
A few showers early with bright sunshine by the afternoon. High 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.