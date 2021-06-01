Diego Rubio, Cleburne County took home two honors in the Ross Photography Contest, sponsored by Arkansas 4-H and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Rubio got second place in the color living category and third in the black and white non-living category.
This year’s state winners, announced May 1, were selected from county winners from 42 participating counties. More than 400 photos were submitted at the county level, with the county winners advancing to the state competition. Photos depicted Arkansas scenes or subjects.
“Each year the competition gets better,” said Kerry Rodtnick, extension photographer and videographer for the Division of Agriculture, who coordinates the annual competition. “The judges had a hard time narrowing down the winners at the state level, and that’s a good sign. The 4-Hers are embracing the training they are getting from the agents at the county level.”
The winners received cash prizes, funded by the Arkadelphia-based Ross Foundation. The late Jane Ross and her mother, Ester Clark Ross, established the foundation, which administers a philanthropic grants program and manages more than 60,000 acres of timberland, held for conservation purposes. Jane Ross served in the Women’s Army Corps in the Army Air Force as a photographic technician. She later operated a photography studio in Arkadelphia before she assumed the responsibilities of managing the family lands.
The statewide contest is open to 4-H members ages 9-19. Winning photographs can be viewed on the Arkansas 4-H Photography Facebook Page.
The state level, prizes were awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in four categories.
This year’s winners are:
Color Living
1st – Laney Hunter, Garland County, also won Best in Show for her color photo of Daniel, a 1-year-old miniature Dachshund.
2nd – Diego Rubio, Cleburne County
3rd – Daniel Darnell, Benton County
Black and White Living
1st – Daniel Latus, Independence County
2nd – Morgan Taylor, Yell County
3rd – Elyssa Hefley, Pope County
Black and White Non Living
1st – Emma Goad, Jackson County
2nd – Addi Gilkey, Yell County
3rd – Diego Rubio, Cleburne County
Color Non Living
1st – Colbie Huffman, Craighead County
2nd – Drake Saunders, Fulton County
3rd – Trinity Guidotti, Carroll County
