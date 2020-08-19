HEBER SPRINGS — A phone call from an observant pharmacist resulted in fraud charges against a Sherwood woman who was attempting to get pills from a Heber Springs pharmacy.
Named in the Affidavit for Warrant was Bethany Bradley, 25, of Sherwood, Ark., charged with three counts of forgery against two pharmacies, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
In the affidavit, Heber Springs Police received a phone call Aug. 5 from a pharmacist at a Heber Springs pharmacy. The pharmacist said she had received a call from a woman who said she was with a North Little Rock doctor’s office, giving the doctor’s and her name. She was a nurse who worked for the doctor, the caller stated. The caller requested a prescription for 90 2mg Alprazolam tablets “for patient Brenda Bradley,” the report stated.
Bradley was a new patient, the caller told the pharmacist, and asked how long before the prescription was ready.
(Alprazolam is prescribed for anxiety. Xanax is a common brand of the drug.)
As the prescription was being filed, the caller told the reporting officer, a pharmacy technician said the pharmacy had filed an identical prescription for a patient with the same name on July 24. That prescription was also phoned in, from the same phone number and a caller using the same purported nurse’s name, but referenced a different doctor’s name and office.
The doctor’s office for the July 24 call was contacted by the pharmacy, and said it did not call in a prescription for Bradley.
The pharmacy called the doctor’s office for the more recent prescription and was told that office, also, had not called in a prescription.
Police arranged for the pharmacy to call police when Bradley arrived to pick up the prescription. Bradley arrived at 4:15 p.m. and was arrested by officers after she took possession of the drugs. The report states officers were able to quickly identify Bradley as she had a picture on file due to criminal history, which included “four or more felony convictions,” the report stated.
Bradley, during questioning, admitted she had called in the prescription.
As Bradley was being questioned, police received a call from a second Heber Springs pharmacy. That pharmacy had filled a prescription for 90 2mg Alprazolam tablets from Bethany Bradley. That pharmacy had called the purported doctor’s office which called in the prescription and confirmed the forgery prior to calling police, the report stated.
This resulted in the third fraud charge.
Bradley was held overnight at the Cleburne County Jail. On release she was met by detectives. She told the detectives her attorney told her not to answer questions without his being present and she was allowed to leave, the narrative concluded.
