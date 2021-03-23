DYESS — Celebrating the 50th anniversary of a landmark event, a personal photography exhibition called “1968: A Folsom Redemption” will run through June 1 at the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, located at 110 Center Drive in Dyess.
The exhibit is a collection of photographs and memories of two journalists who were among a handful of eyewitnesses to the historic Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison. This candid and personal photography exhibition covers a critical juncture in Cash’s career.
Admittance to the exhibit is included with the general admission price of $10.
In January 1968, Cash was at a crossroads. His music career, in a slow decline for several years, needed a smash hit. He convinced leaders at his record label of the merits of a live recording in a prison setting. Cash had been performing for inmates as far back as 1957, when he received a stream of requests from prisoners who identified with the man who sang “Folsom Prison Blues.” This connection developed with prisoners during these concerts had made him increasingly sympathetic to those he would later call “the downtrodden.”
Working as freelance journalists, photographer Dan Poush and writer Gene Beley met with Cash and his family the day before the concerts began.
After practicing the set with the Tennessee Three at Hotel El Rancho the night before, on Jan. 13, 1968, Cash, along with opening acts Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers, performed two separate shows in the dining hall at Folsom. Notable for capturing Cash’s ability to connect with his audience, the recordings crackled with the excitement of an adoring crowd.
The resulting album, “At Folsom Prison,” was released four months later to critical and popular acclaim.
This traveling road show collection of 31 photos features a wide range of intimate photos, with friends and family, to a backstage meeting between country music legend Merle Haggard and the Man in Black. This exhibition highlights Cash’s golden era from the January 1968 Folsom Prison album recording to a March 1, 1969, concert in Anaheim, California, when he was preparing to launch his network television show.
