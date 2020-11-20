Wilburn man fights bailiffs, attempts to bring handcuff key with him to jail
A 34-year-old Wilburn resident is accused of attempting to use synthetic urine for a drug test and also having a handcuff key with him when he was booked into the county jail.
Thomas Earl Vazquez, 34, was formally charged Nov. 12 with two counts of furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles, a Class B felony, as well as one count each of third-degree escape, a Class C felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; obstructing governmental operations, a Class C misdemeanor; fleeing, a Class C misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor; for an incident that reportedly happened on Sept. 30.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a sheriff’s deputy was called to take Vazquez to the hospital after he attempted to flee authorities and started a fight with bailiffs at court on the day in question.
“Mr. Vazquez had been asked to take a urine test, during which a bottle of fake urine had been found on Mr. Vazquez’s person by Officer Matt Hendrix of Probation and Parole,” the affidavit reads in part. “Mr. Vazquez had caused a scene in the court room and tried to flee on foot from the court room.”
Deputy Ryan Schaumleffel took Vazquez to the Baptist Health Medical Center in Heber Springs following the incident before taking him back to the Cleburne County Detention Center. During the booking process, the report states jail staff found a Buprenorphine Hydrochloride pill as well as a handcuff key in the 34-year-old’s pockets.
“These items were seized and Thomas was informed that he would be charged with furnishing prohibited articles for bringing these items into the jail,” the deputy wrote in his report. “It was evident that Mr. Vazquez knew the possibility of being taken into custody given him having possession of the fake urine and handcuff key on his person upon arriving at the court house. Mr. Vazquez also had adequate time and opportunity to inform me about the handcuff key he had in his possession while at the hospital.”
Heber Springs resident claims dam could break before threatening police
A Cleburne County man was arrested in late-October after reportedly threatening officers after claiming the Greers Ferry Damn was about to break.
Mikel Ray Akers, 56, of Heber Springs was formally charged Nov. 12 in Cleburne County Circuit Court with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, and first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, following the Oct. 20 incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Cleburne County deputies were alerted shortly before 8:30 p.m Nov. 12 that someone had possibly tossed a basset hound from a window of a moving vehicle near the Greers Ferry Dam.
Deputy Chasta Harrison was driving across the dam looking for the dog when she spotted Akers standing next to his vehicle. Because the Heber Springs man had his flashers on, the deputy said she pulled up to see if he needed help. As she pulled up to his vehicle, the deputy noted in her report that Akers “raised his hands up into the air” and that he said “it was the end of the world.”
When asked to step out of the roadway, Akers reportedly claimed the damn “was about to break” and mentioned dropping off a woman as he was headed to Drasco.
While talking to the deputy, the 44-year-old man reportedly began pointing a flashlight in the air with one hand and also pointed an e-cigaratte at a vehicle that was passing by as if he was holding out a weapon.
At this point, the report sates deputy Harrison checked to see if Akers has any weapons with him. As the deputy searched him for weapons, the 44-year-old Heber Springs man claimed “there were two other people in the vehicle but [authorities] probably wouldn’t find them.”
Two Heber Springs Police Department officers pulled up to the scene to assist the CCSO deputy. According to the report, Akers, who was wanted on a felony warrant, threatened to kill one of the officers after they handcuffed him.
According to the affidavit, Akers struggled with police in an attempt to avoid being arrested but was ultimately detained after an officer “gave Mikel the choice of being tased or getting into [his] patrol car.”
“During the struggle, Mikel gained a laceration under his right eye,” the affidavit reads in part. “A paramedic with Survival Flight was driving by and decided to stop and check if we needed assistance. The paramedic attempted to look at Mikel’s face, but Mikel insisted that he was fine.”
Upon searching Akers’ vehicle, the report states police also found a small bottle that had methamphetamine residue in it.
