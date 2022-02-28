WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) applauded the positive impact of FFA on future agricultural leaders in commemoration of National FFA Week.
“FFA is sparking an interest in the field of agriculture. This is a program that provides students with the tools and knowledge to grow into the next generation of agriculture leaders. I am inspired by the accomplishments and passion of FFA members to enhance their ability to serve their community and adapt to the industry’s evolving needs in Arkansas and across the country,” Boozman said.
Boozman met with National FFA Officers in Washington last month.
Arkansas is home to 229 FFA chapters with close to 16,000 members.
Boozman celebrated this premiere youth development organization that gives young people a chance to learn about agriculture in the Congressional Record. Chapters across The Natural State were mailed a copy of the remarks.
Boozman, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) recently launched the bipartisan Senate FFA Caucus to highlight the organization’s mission and promote the work of its advisors, teachers, participants and alumni.
National FFA Week is celebrated from February 19 – 26, 2022.
