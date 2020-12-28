Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Arkansas...north central Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline and Yell. In north central Arkansas, Cleburne and Van Buren. In southwest Arkansas, Clark, Hot Spring and Pike. In western Arkansas, Johnson, Logan, Montgomery, Polk and Scott. * Through Thursday evening * Several periods of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected through Thursday evening. Three to five inches of rainfall are possible through Thursday evening. * This rainfall could cause flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dormant vegetation will increase the threat of runoff and flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&