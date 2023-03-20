Heather Smith, Cleburne County Circuit Clerk, reminds property owners that the county offers PropertyFraudAlert free of charge. Property fraud is when someone illegally uses your property for financial gain. It can happen when someone records a fraudulent document in the county lands record office making it look like they own your home or property. Property and mortgage fraud is the fastest growing white-collar crime according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. That’s why the Cleburne County Circuit Clerk’s Office has PropertyFraudAlert. Cleburne County Property Owners can subscribe free of charge at www.property fraudalert.com or call the Property Fraud Alert hotline at 1-800-728-3858. For more information, visit or call the Cleburne County Circuit Clerk’s Office at (501) 362-8149.

