According to an affidavit for probable cause filed Feb. 15, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 145 Pit Road in Quitman on Jan. 30. Joshua F. Balentine, 42, and his wife Misty Balentine, 46, were both charged with possession of methamphetamine, more than ten grams but less than 200, with intent to deliver, a class A felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class D felony.
During the search of the residence, two plastic bags containing a white crystalline substance were located in the closet of the master bathroom. Both baggies field-tested positive for meth. One bag weighed approximately 6.47 grams and the other weighed approximately 8.08 grams. A weighing device was found in a drawer in the master bedroom and tested positive for meth residue. A plastic bag containing meth was located in a container on a kitchen cabinet. That bag weighed 2.33 grams. Three glass smoking devices were located in the residence.
According to the affidavit, “When speaking to both Josh and Misty Balentine about the other plastic bags containing a white crystalline substance located in the residence, both advised they were unaware of the white crystalline substances or paraphernalia that were found inside their residence. Due to neither admitting to the possession of the substances/paraphernalia, both were arrested due to them both currently residing there along with the residence being in both their names.”
A third person at residence, James Holliman, 51, was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver. A baggie of meth was located on his person, and in the inside pocket of his jacket on a chair in the kitchen. Holiman’s bond was set at $5,000. Each of the Balentines were given a $10,000 bond.
