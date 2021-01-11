Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE ARKANSAS STATE POLICE. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR DELILAH COLLIER...A BLACK FEMALE BORN ON MARCH 11TH 2017. SHE IS 2 FEET 4 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 40 POUNDS. SHE HAS BLACK BRAIDED HAIR WITH PINK BEADS AND BROWN EYES. SHE WENT MISSING ON JANUARY 11TH 2021 AT 06:44 PM. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN LITTLE ROCK WHICH IS IN PULASKI COUNTY. SHE MAY BE TRAVELLING WITH DOMINIQUE PHILLIPS...A 22 YEAR OLD BLACK FEMALE. THE SUSPECT IS 5 FEET 4 INCHES TALL WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. THEY MAY BE TRAVELLING IN A SILVER 4 DOOR BMW SEDAN WITH UNKNOWN TEMPORARY TAGS. IF LOCATED PLEASE CALL THE LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 5 0 1...3 7 1...4 8 2 9.