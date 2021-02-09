Fog and an icy road on Monday morning cost a Quitman woman her life on Highway 25.
According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Jeanie L Nestlehut, 48, of Quitman was traveling on Highway 25 in her 2011 Honda CRV
The report stated that a 2006 Dodge Ram, driven by Brady P. Fletcher, 33, of Drasco crossed the center line going northbound and impacted Nestlehut.
Fletcher’s injuries were not reported.
The report stated weather conditions were foggy and the road was icy.
