Heber Springs, AR (72543)

Today

A wintry mix this evening. The wintry mix will transition to mainly light freezing rain overnight. Significant icing possible. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. The wintry mix will transition to mainly light freezing rain overnight. Significant icing possible. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.